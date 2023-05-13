LSV Asset Management Sells 16,182 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.79% of Bel Fuse worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bel Fuse by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

BELFB stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $571.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. Research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

