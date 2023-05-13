LSV Asset Management Sells 16,300 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.24% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 33.4% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

