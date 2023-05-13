PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.06% of PCB Bancorp worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 93.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 68.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $30,824.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,373,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,993,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Haeyoung Cho acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $30,824.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,373,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,993,426.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 28,658 shares of company stock worth $459,498. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $192.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.