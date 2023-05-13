Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.41.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.89 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

