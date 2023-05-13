KeyCorp Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $116.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.30.

Entegris Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $115.43.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,080,000 after buying an additional 3,607,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

