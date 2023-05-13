Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KZR opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 25.98, a current ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.