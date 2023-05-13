Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 25.98, a current ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. State Street Corp grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,611 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,782,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after buying an additional 1,368,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 138.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 800,540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 342.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 641,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 737.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 612,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

