LSV Asset Management Buys 61,100 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.