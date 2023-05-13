LSV Asset Management Has $11 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average is $143.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

