LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.13% of Regional Management worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Price Performance

RM stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $132.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regional Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.