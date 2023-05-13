LSV Asset Management Sells 15,300 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.