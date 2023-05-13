LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.85% of OSI Systems worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,354,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $121.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Stories

