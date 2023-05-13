AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 228.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,070 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.