LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of FNF opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 28.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

