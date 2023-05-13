Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 491.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 152,317 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.17% of Dine Brands Global worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIN stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Dine Brands Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.