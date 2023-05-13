Capital Analysts LLC Sells 436 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

