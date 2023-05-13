Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,941 shares of company stock worth $1,381,622. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $137.66 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.95.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

