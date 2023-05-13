Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

