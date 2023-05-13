LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA opened at $187.93 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,883 shares of company stock worth $17,361,622. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

