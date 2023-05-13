LSV Asset Management Has $11.91 Million Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.07% of Interface worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interface by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Interface by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Interface by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Interface by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Interface by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.90. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

