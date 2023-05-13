Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.