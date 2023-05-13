Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,313,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.