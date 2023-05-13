Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.