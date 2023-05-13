Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,556 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,291,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,487,000 after purchasing an additional 181,214 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,114,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 66,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after buying an additional 59,498 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA RWL opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
