Capital Analysts LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,119,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,986,000 after purchasing an additional 381,565 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 75,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,911,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.16.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

