Capital Analysts LLC Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $188.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.59.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

