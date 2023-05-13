Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

PBP stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

