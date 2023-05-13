Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.78 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

