Capital Analysts LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $29.08 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,993. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.