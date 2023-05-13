Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 546.6% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Get Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.