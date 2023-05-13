Capital Analysts LLC Sells 225 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

