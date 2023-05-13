Capital Analysts LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $146.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.46 and a 52-week high of $176.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

