Capital Analysts LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $31.76 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

