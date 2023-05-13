Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

