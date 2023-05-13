Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 337,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 283,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 100,733 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

