Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $905,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Newmont by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Newmont by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

