Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VPU stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.53.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.