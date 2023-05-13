Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 268 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

NYSE MSCI opened at $469.63 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

