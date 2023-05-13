Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $411,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,656,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 205,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $105.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

