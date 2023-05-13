Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $236.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.90.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

