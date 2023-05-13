Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $385,000 Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

DWLD opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

