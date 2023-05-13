Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 618,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $461.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

