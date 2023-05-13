Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,571,000 after buying an additional 230,787 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 178,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 43,953 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 246,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 37,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PWV opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

