Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in State Street by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.54 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

