Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 104 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $147.91 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

