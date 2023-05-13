13,499 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

