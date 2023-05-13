Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $43,317,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $100.22.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

