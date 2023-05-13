Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

