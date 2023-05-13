iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,230,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 212,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

