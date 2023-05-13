Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

