Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,913 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.